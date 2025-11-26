Love your editor again
Zed is a minimal code editor crafted for speed and collaboration with humans and AI.
Available for macOS, Linux, and Windows
Fast
Written from scratch in Rust to efficiently leverage multiple CPU cores and your GPU.
Intelligent
Integrate LLMs into your workflow to generate, transform, and analyze code.
Collaborative
Chat with teammates, write notes together, and share your screen and project. All included.
World-class developers use Zed
Trusted by industry-leading teams.
I've had my mind blown using Zed with Claude 3.5 Sonnet. I wrote up a few sentences around a research idea and Claude 3.5 Sonnet delivered a first pass in seconds. When I spotted some small mistakes, I highlighted the parts I wanted to change and shared feedback for it to fix. I was able to go from idea to running experiment code in half an hour—it was really easy and fun.
Ethan Perez
Adversarial Robustness Research Lead
Yes! Now I can have shortcuts to run and debug tests. Ever since snippets were added, Zed has all of the features I could ask for in an editor.
José Valim
Creator of Elixir
This is obviously a product built with love and care. I can tell it from two minutes of using it. Kudos to the team.
Dan Abramov
Engineer and React Core team member
My god it is so fast. Boot time, UI interaction, typing latency. I feel it. I knew VS Code always felt sluggish, but I didn't realize how good things could really be. I'm honestly astounded.
Matt Baker
Principal Engineer
I’ve started using Zed, and I love it. Lots of subtle innovations (multibuffers, inlay hints, collaboration). Thoughtful, precise design. And the speed, the speed!
Mike Bostock
Creator of D3.js, founder of Observable
Forever shipping
Zed just works
Incredibly powerful out of the box. And it only gets better as, every week, there's always a new version.
Zed for Windows
It's here—fast, native, and ready for your team.
Debugger
Built on the Debug Adapter Protocol (DAP), native support for debugging across multiple programming languages.
Agentic Editing
Zed now natively supports agentic editing, enabling fluent collaboration between humans and AI.
Native Git Support
First-class support for staging, committing, pulling, pushing, viewing diffs, and more.
Edit Prediction
A tool that anticipates your next move. Powered by Zeta, our new open-source, open-data language model.
Remote Development
Your machine only runs the Zed UI, while the actual codebase runs on a remote server.
Multibuffer editing
Multibuffers compose excerpts from across the codebase in one editable surface.
Vim-friendly
First-class modal editing via Vim bindings, including features like text objects and marks.
Stay in the loop for what's coming next.
AI that works the way you code
Zed doesn't lock you into one model, it gives you the fastest way to collaborate with any agent.
Growing extensions ecosystem
Boost your Zed experience by choosing from hundreds of extensions that broaden language support, offer different themes, and more.
HTML
3.5M
HTML support.
Isaac Clayton
Catppuccin
625k
🦀 Soothing pastel theme for Zed
Catppuccin
TOML
591k
TOML support.
Max Brunsfeld, Ammar Arif
Git Firefly
480k
Provides Git Syntax Highlighting
d1y, Peter Tripp
Java
443k
Java support.
Valentine Briese, Samuser107 L.Longheval, Yury Abykhodau
Dockerfile
440k
Dockerfile support.
d1y, joshmeads
PHP
371k
PHP support.
Piotr Osiewicz
SQL
338k
SQL language support.
nervenes, notpeter, phileix, tammyxiong
Ruby
295k
Ruby support.
Vitaly Slobodin
macOS Classic Theme
290k
A macOS native style theme, let it same like native app in macOS.
Jason Lee
Vue
283k
Vue support.
Zed Industries
Catppuccin Icons
271k
🦊 Soothing pastel icons for Zed
Catppuccin
Tokyo Night Themes
223k
Tokyo Night Themes
ssaunderss
Make
205k
Makefile syntax highlighting
Caius Durling, d1y, Marshall Bowers, Luke Naylor, Igor Támara, Michael Alexander
SCSS
205k
SCSS support
Raunak Raj
Material Icon Theme
190k
Material Design icons.
Zed Industries
Lua
178k
Lua support.
Max Brunsfeld
Svelte
174k
Svelte support
Zed Industries
Terraform
164k
Terraform support.
Caius Durling, Daniel Banck
LaTeX
163k
LaTeX language server and syntax highlighting for Zed. See wiki on GitHub for help.
Ruben Zukic, Oli Callaghan, Luke Naylor, Jan Solanti
And many more we couldn't fit here.
All the little details
Built with ultimate care
Every single feature in Zed has been designed to advance the state of the art. Anything less isn’t worth building.
Language Server Protocol support
Fully integrate your language of choice.
Outline view
Navigate through a file's symbols.
Text and line manipulation
Code efficiently with advanced text editing capacities.
And a lot more...
Remote Development
Offset computing to the server.
Diagnostics Multibuffer
Project-wide errors and warnings.
Custom snippets
Speed up repetitive flows.
CLI
Use Zed from the command line.
Markdown preview
Visualize how your docs look like.
Rename refactoring
Project-wide symbols renaming.
Syntax-aware selections
Efficiently select syntax nodes.
Inlay Hints
Peek through your code.
A letter
From the team
Programming and the tools we use to do so are changing. As the culmination of 15 years of work developing
industry-leading tools for developers like Atom, Electron,
and Tree-sitter, Zed strives to be at the forefront of this transformation.
We're confident that the future of software development lies in fluent collaboration between humans and AI. Crafted from the ground up, Zed is here to make this vision a reality.
The latest from Zed
Check out recent announcements, the Zed Decoded series, and other in-depth posts about Zed behind the curtains.
Zed Moves Toward Secure-by-Default: Introducing Worktree Trust
We're introducing a new worktree trust mechanism while maintaining options for a low-friction experience you expect from Zed.
December 17th, 2025
How We Rebuilt Settings in Zed
Behind-the-scenes peek at all the required work to expose a myriad of Zed's settings in a UI.
December 12th, 2025
Hidden Gems: Part 2
Favorite workflows and hidden features from the Zed team and community.
December 11th, 2025
Zed Has Rainbow Brackets
A whole new world of color comes to Zed.
December 3rd, 2025
Nerd-sniped: Project Search
Why was it slow, and why is it still slow?
November 26th, 2025
Daily drive with Zed
Code at the speed of thought.