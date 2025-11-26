Love your editor again

Zed is a minimal code editor crafted for speed and collaboration with humans and AI.

Download nowClone source

Available for macOS, Linux, and Windows

Zed's UI

Fast

Written from scratch in Rust to efficiently leverage multiple CPU cores and your GPU.

Intelligent

Integrate LLMs into your workflow to generate, transform, and analyze code.

Collaborative

Chat with teammates, write notes together, and share your screen and project. All included.

World-class developers use Zed

Trusted by industry-leading teams.

I've had my mind blown using Zed with Claude 3.5 Sonnet. I wrote up a few sentences around a research idea and Claude 3.5 Sonnet delivered a first pass in seconds. When I spotted some small mistakes, I highlighted the parts I wanted to change and shared feedback for it to fix. I was able to go from idea to running experiment code in half an hour—it was really easy and fun.
Ethan Perez's picture

Ethan Perez

Adversarial Robustness Research Lead

Yes! Now I can have shortcuts to run and debug tests. Ever since snippets were added, Zed has all of the features I could ask for in an editor.
José Valim's picture

José Valim

Creator of Elixir

This is obviously a product built with love and care. I can tell it from two minutes of using it. Kudos to the team.
Dan Abramov's picture

Dan Abramov

Engineer and React Core team member

My god it is so fast. Boot time, UI interaction, typing latency. I feel it. I knew VS Code always felt sluggish, but I didn't realize how good things could really be. I'm honestly astounded.
Matt Baker's picture

Matt Baker

Principal Engineer

I’ve started using Zed, and I love it. Lots of subtle innovations (multibuffers, inlay hints, collaboration). Thoughtful, precise design. And the speed, the speed!
Mike Bostock's picture

Mike Bostock

Creator of D3.js, founder of Observable

Zed's logo

Forever shipping

Zed just works

Incredibly powerful out of the box. And it only gets better as, every week, there's always a new version.

View all releases

Zed for Windows

It's here—fast, native, and ready for your team.

Debugger

Built on the Debug Adapter Protocol (DAP), native support for debugging across multiple programming languages.

Agentic Editing

Zed now natively supports agentic editing, enabling fluent collaboration between humans and AI.

Native Git Support

First-class support for staging, committing, pulling, pushing, viewing diffs, and more.

Edit Prediction

A tool that anticipates your next move. Powered by Zeta, our new open-source, open-data language model.

Remote Development

Your machine only runs the Zed UI, while the actual codebase runs on a remote server.

Multibuffer editing

Multibuffers compose excerpts from across the codebase in one editable surface.

Vim-friendly

First-class modal editing via Vim bindings, including features like text objects and marks.

Stay in the loop for what's coming next.

View our roadmap →

Loading…

AI that works the way you code

Zed doesn't lock you into one model, it gives you the fastest way to collaborate with any agent.

Learn about AI in Zed

Agentic Editing

Delegate work to the agent, follow their progress live and review changes with ease.

Edit Prediction

An open-source, open-data language model that predicts what you'll type next.

Inline Assistant

Easily transform your code in-line by sending selected code to a language model.

Text Threads

Engage with LLMs in a plain text interface. It's just an editor, like you already know it.

Growing extensions ecosystem

Boost your Zed experience by choosing from hundreds of extensions that broaden language support, offer different themes, and more.

Create an extension

HTML

3.5M

HTML support.

Isaac Clayton

Catppuccin

625k

🦀 Soothing pastel theme for Zed

Catppuccin

TOML

591k

TOML support.

Max Brunsfeld, Ammar Arif

Git Firefly

480k

Provides Git Syntax Highlighting

d1y, Peter Tripp

Java

443k

Java support.

Valentine Briese, Samuser107 L.Longheval, Yury Abykhodau

Dockerfile

440k

Dockerfile support.

d1y, joshmeads

PHP

371k

PHP support.

Piotr Osiewicz

SQL

338k

SQL language support.

nervenes, notpeter, phileix, tammyxiong

Ruby

295k

Ruby support.

Vitaly Slobodin

macOS Classic Theme

290k

A macOS native style theme, let it same like native app in macOS.

Jason Lee

Vue

283k

Vue support.

Zed Industries

Catppuccin Icons

271k

🦊 Soothing pastel icons for Zed

Catppuccin

Tokyo Night Themes

223k

Tokyo Night Themes

ssaunderss

Make

205k

Makefile syntax highlighting

Caius Durling, d1y, Marshall Bowers, Luke Naylor, Igor Támara, Michael Alexander

SCSS

205k

SCSS support

Raunak Raj

Material Icon Theme

190k

Material Design icons.

Zed Industries

Lua

178k

Lua support.

Max Brunsfeld

Svelte

174k

Svelte support

Zed Industries

Terraform

164k

Terraform support.

Caius Durling, Daniel Banck

LaTeX

163k

LaTeX language server and syntax highlighting for Zed. See wiki on GitHub for help.

Ruben Zukic, Oli Callaghan, Luke Naylor, Jan Solanti

And many more we couldn't fit here.

View all extensions →

All the little details

Built with ultimate care

Every single feature in Zed has been designed to advance the state of the art. Anything less isn’t worth building.

Language Server Protocol support

Fully integrate your language of choice.

Outline view

Navigate through a file's symbols.

Text and line manipulation

Code efficiently with advanced text editing capacities.

And a lot more...

Remote Development

Offset computing to the server.

Diagnostics Multibuffer

Project-wide errors and warnings.

Custom snippets

Speed up repetitive flows.

CLI

Use Zed from the command line.

Markdown preview

Visualize how your docs look like.

Rename refactoring

Project-wide symbols renaming.

Syntax-aware selections

Efficiently select syntax nodes.

Inlay Hints

Peek through your code.

A letter

From the team

Programming and the tools we use to do so are changing. As the culmination of 15 years of work developing
industry-leading tools for developers like Atom, Electron,
and Tree-sitter, Zed strives to be at the forefront of this transformation.

We're confident that the future of software development lies in fluent collaboration between humans and AI. Crafted from the ground up, Zed is here to make this vision a reality.

Nathan Sobo
Antonio Scandurra
Max Brunsfeld

Zed Industries

Nathan Sobo, Antonio Scandurra, Max Brunsfeld

The latest from Zed

Check out recent announcements, the Zed Decoded series, and other in-depth posts about Zed behind the curtains.

View our blog
Zed Moves Toward Secure-by-Default: Introducing Worktree Trust

Zed Moves Toward Secure-by-Default: Introducing Worktree Trust

We're introducing a new worktree trust mechanism while maintaining options for a low-friction experience you expect from Zed.

John Swanson
Kirill Bulatov

December 17th, 2025

Newest
How We Rebuilt Settings in Zed

How We Rebuilt Settings in Zed

Behind-the-scenes peek at all the required work to expose a myriad of Zed's settings in a UI.

Mikayla Maki
Danilo Leal
Ben Kunkle
Anthony Eid
Katie Geer

December 12th, 2025

Hidden Gems: Part 2

Hidden Gems: Part 2

Favorite workflows and hidden features from the Zed team and community.

Joseph Lyons

December 11th, 2025

Zed Has Rainbow Brackets

Zed Has Rainbow Brackets

A whole new world of color comes to Zed.

Kirill Bulatov

December 3rd, 2025

Nerd-sniped: Project Search

Nerd-sniped: Project Search

Why was it slow, and why is it still slow?

Piotr Osiewicz

November 26th, 2025

Zed's logo

Daily drive with Zed

Code at the speed of thought.

Download nowClone source